Türkiye win bronze medal in FIBA U19 World Cup

3 July 2023 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

With a historic victory against the US, Türkiye has won the bronze medal in the 2023 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish team beat the US 84-70 on Sunday in the third-place match in Debrecen, Hungary to bring home the medal.

The US has won the gold in the competition eight times to date, making it the record holder, but this year Türkiye blocked them from getting the bronze.

Türkiye, the 2015 bronze medalists, led the game 39-33 before the break, and then widened their lead in the rest of the match to win it 84-70.

Turkish point guard Tan Yildizoglu scored 20 points and made eight assists to be the game's top scorer. Turkish small forward Berke Buyuktuncel had 19 points.

Türkiye's Samet Yigitoglu tallied 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

US guard Dylan Harper racked up 15 points, and his compatriot Cody Williams added 12.

The US failed to make podium for the first time since 2011. They won the last two World Cups, in 2019 and 2021.

Spain were crowned this year’s champions after beating France 73-69 on Sunday.

