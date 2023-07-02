F1: Ferrari's Sainz comes third at Austria sprint race

2 July 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz came third in the sprint race at Formula One's Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday while his team mate Charles Leclerc finished out of the points in 12th, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The race was won by world champion and standings leader Max Verstappen, with his Red Bull team mate Sergio Perez coming second.

Leclerc had started sprint race ninth on the grid after being penalized by three places for slowing McLaren's Oscar Piastri during the shootout qualifiers.

Sainz started from fifth.

Sainz is fifth in the drivers' standing with 74 points, while Leclerc 54 is seventh with 54.

Verstappen has 203 points.

Ferrari are fourth in the constructors standing with 128 points, while Red Bull lead with 336.

