India approves 6.87 bln USD for local developmental projects

27 June 2023 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

India's federal government on Monday approved capital investment proposals of 564 billion Indian Rupees (around 6.87 billion U.S. dollars) for 16 states and regions to carry out developmental and infrastructural works during the current fiscal year, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

Capital investment projects have been approved in the sectors of health, education, irrigation, water supply, power, roads, bridges and railways.

The scheme for financial assistance to states for capital investment/expenditure was first instituted by the Federal Ministry of Finance in 2020-21 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

---

