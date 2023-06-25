Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to kick off WTA 500 Eastbourne campaign

25 June 2023 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan’s top-ranked tennis player and 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina will play at the WTA 500 Rothesay International in Eastbourne, Great Britain, Azernews reports, citing Kazinform.

Top-seed Rybakina will kick off her Eastbourne campaign against a qualifier.

The WTA 500 tournament will run from June 25 through July 1. The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $780,000.

Recall that Elena Rybakina was upset by Donna Vekic in three sets in the second round of the Berlin Open earlier this week.

