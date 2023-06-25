Inter set to offload Brozovic to Barca, get Frattesi

25 June 2023 23:45 (UTC+04:00)

Champions League beaten finalists Inter Milan are set to offload 30-year-old Croatia defensive midfielder Marcelo Brozovic to Barcelona or Saudi clubs with the aim of making a successful bid for 23-year-old Sassuolo and Italy midfielder Davide Frattesi, transfer market sources said Sunday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

But Inter, beaten 1-0 by treble winners Manchester City in the UCL final, are facing stiff competition from city rivals AC Milan, last year's Serie A champions, the sources added.

Another Milan moves in the works are bids for West Ham Utd's 24-year-old Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca and for 30-year-old Atletico Madrid and Spain centre-forward Alvaro Morata, according to the Serie A rumour mill.

---

