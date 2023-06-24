Tajik capital hosting Retro Auto & Retro Music festival today evening

24 June 2023 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

This year, Dushanbe is hosting auto retro exhibition on June 24. Dedicated to the National Unity Day, it will be the eleventh auto retro exhibition in the Tajik capital, Azernews reports, citing Asia-Plus.

Organized by the Asia-Plus Media Group and the Republican Club “Auto Retro Exclusive”, the event, dubbed “Retro Auto & Retro Music Fest”, is being held at the Square named after the 800th Anniversary of Moscow from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

The auto retro exhibition is expected to feature such legends on wheels of the Soviet Union as the GAZ-M20 “Pobeda” (a passenger car produced in the Soviet Union by GAZ from 1946 until 1958), ZIM-12 (a Soviet limousine manufactured by GAZ from 1950 till 1960), Chaika M-13 (a luxury automobile from the Soviet Union made by GAZ; it was manufactured from 1959 till 1981), GAZ M21 Volga (a passenger car produced in the Soviet Union by GAZ from 1956 until 1972), GAZ-24 Volga (an automobile manufactured by GAZ from 1968 to 1985), several models of Moskvitch (an automobile brand from Russia produced by AZLK from 1945 to 1991), Zaporozhets (it was known as the "hunchback" because of its aesthetically challenged silhouette), several models of Zhiguli (a passenger car manufactured by AvtoVAZ and introduced in 1970), as well as retro vehicles manufactured in Europe and the United States.

As part of the festival, known Tajik singers such as Yosamin Davlatov, Fotima Mashrabova, Shahlo Hafizova, Nekrouz Niyozov and Kamila Rahimi will give a concert, performing hits of past years in their own style.

The previous tenth and ninth auto retro exhibitions were also took place the same motto at the Square named after the 800th Anniversary of Moscow on June 26.

In 2019, the eighth exhibition was held in September. It was timed to coincide with celebrations dedicated to Tajikistan’s Independence.

The first auto retro exhibition, dubbed Dushanbe Auto Retro, took place in Dushanbe on April 21, 2013. The retro car parade started in the center of city and ended at the ring road near Boghi Poytakht. More than 30 retro cars and motorcycles manufactured from 1931 participated in that retro car parade.

