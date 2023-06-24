Gov't to allocate 600 billion soums for provision of medical care to patients in preferential category

24 June 2023 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

A draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers "On the procedure for providing medical care at the expense of the state budget of the Republic of Uzbekistan in state and non-state medical organizations of Uzbekistan" has been published, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz.

The clauses of the regulation approved by the resolution determine the procedure for sending patients for medical care to state and non-state medical institutions of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan at the expense of the state budget of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the provision of medical care in medical institutions.

It is planned to allocate about 600 billion soums from the state budget of Uzbekistan for the provision of medical care to privileged patients in medical organizations of the republican level, which will make it possible to effectively distribute the funds of the state budget of Uzbekistan.