Austrian company to implement three investment projects in Uzbekistan

24 June 2023 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

The Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov held a meeting with Josef Lasselsberger, the CEO of the Austrian company Lasselsberger Group, Azernews reports, citing Kun.

At the meeting, the parties discussed issues of implementing projects for the production of microcalcite in the Kashkadarya region and large-format porcelain stoneware in the Samarkand region.

The sides agreed on a joint action plan for the practical implementation of project initiatives.