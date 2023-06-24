Austrian company to implement three investment projects in Uzbekistan
The Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov held a meeting with Josef Lasselsberger, the CEO of the Austrian company Lasselsberger Group, Azernews reports, citing Kun.
At the meeting, the parties discussed issues of implementing projects for the production of microcalcite in the Kashkadarya region and large-format porcelain stoneware in the Samarkand region.
The sides agreed on a joint action plan for the practical implementation of project initiatives.
Josef Lasselsberger emphasized his keen interest in developing cooperation with Uzbekistan. “We are feeling growing support of the leadership of Uzbekistan to foreign investors,” he said.
Lasselsberger Group, established in 1957, specializes in the production of building materials, ceramics and minerals. Today it owns 30 manufacturing plants in 26 countries. Its annual turnover is $20 billion.
