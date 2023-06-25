Kyrgyzstanis to be able to legally work in Kuwait

25 June 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Kyrgyzstanis will be able to legally work in Kuwait, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg news agency.

An agreement was signed between the Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad and the Kuwaiti recruiting company Al-Huqooq International Company.

«The organization of safe working conditions abroad is a task assigned to the ministry within the framework of the relevant decree of the President of Kyrgyzstan. And today, the ministry already provides an opportunity to legally, safely find a job in South Korea, the UK, the Persian Gulf countries and the EAEU,» the Labor Minister Kudaibergen Bazarbaev said.

As part of the signed agreement, Kyrgyzstanis will be provided with vacancies in the field of tourism, medicine and hotel business. The main requirements are knowledge of English and age from 18 to 45 years old.

