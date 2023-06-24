Cabinet plans to extend ban on export of waste paper from Kyrgyzstan

24 June 2023 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan proposes to impose a temporary ban on the export of recyclable paper and cardboard (waste paper) from the country, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg news agency.

The draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers has been submitted for public discussion.

The ministry notes that such a measure is necessary to support domestic processing enterprises and assist in the development of domestic production in the processing of raw materials. The reason is that domestic companies do not have enough raw materials for production and processing. This may lead to their closure. Since the deficit persists, businessmen in their appeals ask for extension of the moratorium on the export of waste paper.

A number of large enterprises for the production of paper products operate in Kyrgyzstan, such as Bishkek Karton LLC, Alikhan Company LLC, Altyn-Azhydaar LLC, Paper Company LLC, Efes LTD LLC, IFA LLC and Kosh Tamchy LLC.

According to Altyn-Azhydaar LLC and Kosh Tamchy LLC, enterprises of Kyrgyzstan are experiencing a shortage of renewable raw materials, production capacities are used by 30-40 percent.

