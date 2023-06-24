Israeli press condemns hearings held in US Congress on Karabakh

24 June 2023 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

It is unfair that the Human Rights Commission, named after Holocaust survivor Congressman Tom Lantos, supports the aggressor Armenia, Azernews reports, citing Israeli media.

This was written by Rachel Avraham, a prominent Israeli political commentator and journalist and founder and director general of the Dona Gracia Center for Diplomacy, in an article published in the popular newspaper Israel Beyond the News.

The article titled "The Guardian of Karabakh Truths" describes the hearings held on June 21 this year by the Tom Lantos Commission on Human Rights of the US Congress on the issue of security for the Karabakh Armenians. A word added to the name of the district by the Soviet administrators, and "Karabakh" is a Turkish word with a clear meaning. This means that the real indigenous population of Karabakh are Azerbaijani Turks, and their rights to these lands were recognized by UN Security Council resolutions 822, 853, 874, and 884 adopted unanimously in 1993. This, in turn, means that the US recognizes Azerbaijan's unquestionable right to the war-torn Karabakh region under international law. In fact, contrary to the requirements of the international community, Armenia has for 30 years illegally occupied this region of Azerbaijan and engaged in the illegal settlement of the territory at the expense of Armenian settlers from abroad. Here the Armenians literally lived among the ruins of former Azerbaijani towns and villages.

It was noted that Azerbaijan had exercised its sovereign and inviolable right to protect its sovereign territories from unlawful interference, as well as to maintain control over border crossings by establishing a border crossing along the Lachin corridor. Despite the fact that Armenia has brought so much trouble to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani state has repeatedly stated that it is ready to live peacefully with ethnic Armenians living in Karabakh and to grant them equal rights with Azerbaijani citizens. Furthermore, while Armenians are systematically destroying mosques in the war-torn Karabakh region, the Armenian church in central Baku remains intact. Moreover, as Karabakh recovers, the Azerbaijanis plan to rebuild not only mosques in the region but also churches. This is because Azerbaijan has a policy of multiculturalism, and in this policy, those who practice each faith and religion receive equal respect and support. Thus, everyone in Azerbaijan celebrates Passover, Nowruz, and Passover together.

Against the background of all the above, an Israeli political scientist, who regarded the said hearings as support for a distortion of justice and truth by the Tom Lantos Commission for Human Rights and expressed grave concern about this, condemned this move by the Commission, which cannot be justified under any circumstances.

