Austrian company to conduct technical study for Georgia’s new airport project

23 June 2023 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

Austrian company Airport Competence will conduct the first technical study for the possible construction of a new airport on the territory of the former airfield in Vaziani, near Georgia’s capital city of Tbilisi, Deputy Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili said on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The Ministry cited Kvrivishvili as noting the importance of technical studies for the Government to make the final decision on where and in what form the country’s “main” airport project would be implemented.

Our goal is for the country to have one of the best airports in the world, which will also be a transit and logistics centre with high-level passenger and cargo terminals, and will respond to airline trends and passenger demands that will be there in the coming decades”, Kvrivishvili said.

She added the technical study would indicate whether the project for a brand-new airport in Vaziani should be prioritised over expanding the existing Tbilisi International Airport on the outskirts of the capital.

