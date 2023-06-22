100% of Almaty to be covered with street lighting by the end of 2025

22 June 2023 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

Almaty mayor Yerbolat Dossayev vowed 100% of the city will be covered with street lighting by the end of 2025, Azernews reports, citing Kazinform.

Yerbolat Dossayev said at the press briefing at the Central Communications Service on Thursday that the street lighting system in the city was in poor condition when he became the mayor.

In his words, a special program on street lighting in Almaty was developed and 100% of the city will be covered with street lighting by the end of 2025.

Dossayev revealed that works on 511 unlit streets were complete and almost 6,900 new lighting points were installed since the beginning of the year.

According to him, the biggest problem in terms of lighting is replacing the old outdoor lighting control boxes citywide.

