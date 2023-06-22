EBRD’s role in Georgia’s EU integration discussed by President Zourabichvili, Bank management

22 June 2023 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

The role of support of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in Georgia’s European integration was discussed on Thursday in a meeting between the Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and the members of the board of directors of the Bank, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The meeting focused on Georgia's European integration path and challenges in the region, as well as the role of the EBRD in strengthening the country’s function in connectivity between Europe and Asia, the Presidential Administration said.

Zourabichvili “once again” noted the country’s accession to the European Union was the “choice of the absolute majority” of the Georgian citizens, with “no alternative to this European choice for the public”.

