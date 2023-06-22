Net rise of 410,687 job contracts in 3 months - INPS

22 June 2023 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

INPS said Thursday that 1,908,436 new non-agriculture, non-domestic job contracts were activated in Italy in the first three months of 2023, while 1,497,749 were terminated, for a net rise of 410,687, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The pensions-and-social-security agency added that there was a net rise of 204,616 permanent job contracts.

It said that there were 116,650 dismissals for economic reasons between January and March, down 17% on the 140,591 registered in the equivalent period in 2022.

