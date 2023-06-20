Growth rate of Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover in January-May 2023 exceeds 120%

20 June 2023 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbekistan traded with 185 countries in the first quarter of 2023, according to the national statistics office, Azernews reports, citing AKIpress.

Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $25.8 billion, which is 24% higher than in 2022.

Exports amounted to $10.5 billion, and imports totaled $15.3 billion. The growth rates in both categories exceeded 120% compared to the same period in 2022.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz