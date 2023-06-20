China favors expanding BRICS membership by adding like-minded nations

20 June 2023 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

Beijing supports adding more allied nations to the BRICS group, now consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"China has consistently supported expanding BRICS," she said at a news briefing when asked to comment on the prospects of Bangladesh joining the coalition.

According to the Chinese diplomat, China views BRICS as an important venue for cooperation between the developing world and emerging markets. Beijing "welcomes the soonest accession of like-minded partners," she said.

The Dhaka Tribune reported on Monday that Bangladesh had formally applied for full-fledged membership in BRICS. According to the English-language Bangladeshi daily, Dhaka’s application was submitted following a meeting in Geneva between Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

---

