German national among PKK terrorists 'neutralized' by Türkiye last week

20 June 2023 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

One of the members of a group of PKK terrorists "neutralized" last week by Turkish forces was a German national, security sources in Türkiye said Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Thomas J., codenamed Azed Serges, was one of the six "neutralized" on Thursday in an anti-terror operation by Turkish forces in northern Iraq's Hakurk and Metina regions, according to sources in Türkiye's National Defense Ministry.

Born in the town of Mainburg in southern Germany, Thomas J. joined the terror group in Munich, according to the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Thomas J. was "neutralized" in Hakurk with the rest of his group, which was planning to carry out an attack when they were hit by a Turkish drone strike.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.​​​​​​​

"Where the terrorist is, that’s our target," the ministry had said on Twitter Thursday, adding: "Our Turkish Armed Forces have neutralized six PKK terrorists, which they detected in the Hakurk and Metina region in northern Iraq, during an operation."

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

---

