Housing market to contract by 10.7% in 2023 - notaries

19 June 2023 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

The housing market is expected to contract by 10.7% in 2023, the national council of notaries told ANSA on Monday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

In the first two months of the year house sales and purchases fell by 2.7% nationwide, despite positive performance in Turin (+3.26%), Bologna (+2.88%), Bari (+1.14%) and Palermo (+2.11%), the council said.

Instead Milan (-3.74%), Verona (-1.45%), Rome (-2.09%), Florence (-5.28%) and Naples (-14.9%) all showed negative values.

