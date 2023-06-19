Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan provide farmers with drip irrigation equipment, but Kyrgyzstan sticks to canal-based irrigation - MP

19 June 2023 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

The work is carried out to transfer 54 local irrigation canals under management of the government, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Murat Ramatov said at the meeting of the Parliament Committee for Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Ecology and Regional Development, Azernews reports, citing AKIpress.

MP Balbak Tulobaev said the Ministry of Agriculture and the Water Resources Service carry out a wrong policy in the field of irrigation and water supply.

The lawmaker said the given policy needs revision.

"Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan provide their farmers with expensive equipment for drip irrigation, but we stick to canal-based irrigation system," MP Tulobaev said.

If no adequate measures are adopted, shortage of irrigation water may lead to riots, the MP suggested.

The problem with water deficit and drought will be getting worse every year and respective actions should be undertaken.

