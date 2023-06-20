Issyk-Kul saw influx of tourists from Russia at the start of the tourist season

20 June 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

According to the press service of the regional police department, Issyk-Kul saw an influx of tourists from Russia at the start of the tourist season, Azernews reports, citing AKIpress.

Visitors expressed their anticipation to explore the lake and enjoy their vacation.

"The tourist-environmental police personnel warmly welcomed each tourist, offering a friendly smile and providing essential information regarding safety guidelines in tourist locations. They distributed informative booklets that contain details about recreational activities and contact numbers through which tourists can access any necessary information and receive assistance at no cost," the statement said.

