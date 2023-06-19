Türkiye's external assets at $297.3B as of April
Türkiye's external assets dropped to $297.3 billion at the end of April, falling 3.6% from end-2022, according to official data released Monday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Liabilities against non-residents decreased 7.9% to $561.9 billion, Turkish Central Bank data showed.
The net international investment position (NIIP), defined as the difference between Türkiye's external assets and liabilities, reached minus $264.5 billion at the end of April versus minus $301.5 billion at the end of last year.
Showing a snapshot in time, the NIIP — which can be either positive or negative — is the value of overseas assets owned by a nation, minus the value of domestic assets owned by foreigners, including overseas assets and liabilities held by a nation's government, the private sector, and citizens.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz