18 June 2023 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

A strong wind with dust is expected today in Tashkent from 17:00 to 21:00. This was announced by the Director General of Uzhydromet Sherzod Khabibullayev, Azernews reports, citing UZdaily.

Wind speed can reach 13-15 m/s.

Uzhydromet urged citizens to take precautions

