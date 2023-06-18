International observers visit Surkhandarya region

18 June 2023 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

The international observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) arrived in Surkhandarya region to get acquainted with preparations for the early Presidential elections of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing UZA.

At a meeting with Surkhandarya region’s Hokim Ulugbek Qosimov and Termez City Hokim Uktam Turayev, the observers were informed about the creation of the 9th Surkhandarya Regional District Election Commission, its tasks, the preparatory work carried out at polling stations, as well as the ongoing socio-economic reforms. Views on the changes that are taking place in people's lives were exchanged. The observers expressed gratitude to the head of the region for the warm welcome and open dialogue.

The Chairman of the Commission A. Khodjakulov informed about the composition and responsibilities of the Commission members, their role in preparing for the elections and holding them at a high level, and activities carried out at polling stations.

The observers got acquainted with conditions created for members of the commission and media workers.

---

