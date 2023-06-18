New search of now evicted Florence building underway

18 June 2023 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

Carabinieri police on Sunday began a new thorough inspection of a formerly occupied building in Florence where a 5-year-old Peruvian girl who disappeared on June 10 lived with her family after the premises were cleared of squatters on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The search of the former Astor hotel in Via Maragliano in the the Novoli district of the Tuscan capital involved members of the Carabinieri's Special Intervention Group (Gis), which is specialised in the use of high-tech equipment.

On Saturday 17 families totalling 54 people including 19 minors mostly of Romanian and Peruvian origin were evicted from the building after taking up illegal residence there last September.

One was the family of Kataleya, who went missing after playing with a neighbour's daughter on the afternoon of Saturday June 10.

Her mother sounded the alarm when she came home from work shortly after and found she was not there.

Law enforcement and firefighters have carried out a massive search for the girl, but so far no trace of her has been found.

One of the possibilities under examination is that the girl was kidnapped by adults.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz