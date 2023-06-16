A boy weighing 5.1 kg born in Bishkek

16 June 2023 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

A baby with a large weight was born at the Kyrgyz Scientific Center for Human Reproduction, the Ministry of Health reported, Azernews reports, citing AKIpress.

A 27-year-old young mother gave birth to a boy weighing 5130 grams and 56 centimeters tall. The health condition of mother and baby is satisfactory. On June 16, they were discharged from the hospital.

In 2022, a total of 146,906 births were registered in Kyrgyzstan, of which 1,742 children weighed over 5 kg.

The Ministry of Health notes that Jalal-Abad region tops the list in large newborns.

