Georgian FM: Our goal is to promote peace in the region

16 June 2023 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili on Friday said the country’s foreign policy with neighboring countries was focused on “balanced relations”, with the Government aiming to promote “peace and stability” in the South Caucasus region, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.ge.

In his comments at the Parliament, Darchiashvili noted the Government was working “intensively” for the promotion of the goals in the region.

Our goal is to promote peace, stability, neighbourly relations and economic development in the region. We are working intensively [in this direction], and this is one of our main priorities. Within the framework of the Peaceful Neighbourhood Initiative [of PM Irakli Garibashvili], Georgia has taken effective steps in the direction of [facilitating] constructive dialogue between the two neighbouring countries [Azerbaijan and Armenia]”, Darchiashvili told MPs.

The top Georgian diplomat also highlighted the “personal” involvement of Garibashvili in negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the “specific results” gained in the effort.

We express our readiness to continue our involvement in this direction in the future, as we believe Georgia has a natural role in ensuring peace and stability in the region. We express our readiness to make our valuable contribution at any time”, he told lawmakers.

