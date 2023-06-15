Saudi Arabia prohibits working under the sun until September 15

15 June 2023 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

Workers in Saudi Arabia are banned from working under the sun for certain hours of the day during the hot summer months starting Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Al Arabiya.

From June 15 and until September 15, workers are banned from working during the period extending from noon until 3 p.m., according to a decision shared by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development on its website.

“This decision comes within the framework of protecting the safety and the health of those working with the private sector and to prevent anything that can lead to health dangers and provide a healthy and safe work environment for them.”



The ministry called on business owners to amend working hours in a manner that fits the decision in order to protect their employees and prevent any incidents “which is reflected in an improvement and increased productivity.”



The ministry also said that violations of the decision can be reported through the unified number 19911 or through the ministry’s mobile application.

A similar decision has also gone into effect on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates where the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization announced that the Midday Break will ban laborers working under the sun between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. local time.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz