Individuals engaged in selling pure bullion gold detained

15 June 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

Persons selling pure gold bullion were caught in Davlatabad district. In connection with the situation, a criminal case was initiated on the illegal receipt or transfer of currency values, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz.

An operative event was held by the PGO Department and the SSS Departments of the Namangan region.

In it, B.S. and N.K., who live in Davlatabad district, were caught with material evidence when they sold 3 pieces of gold-like yellow metal to citizen E.A. for $20,000.

According to the expert’s conclusion, 3 pieces of yellow metal with a total weight of 298.43 grams are “992” proof pure gold and were valued at 222.8 million soums.

In connection with this situation, a criminal case has been initiated under Article 177 of the Criminal Code (illegal acquisition or transfer of currency values). An investigation is underway.

