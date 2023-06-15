Transport Ministry discussing a new transport corridor from Pakistan to Belarus through Uzbekistan

15 June 2023 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

According to the press service of the Transport Ministry, in accordance with the agenda, a meeting of the joint Uzbek-Belarusian commission on international road transport began work in the ministry, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz.

At the meeting of the joint commission, the parties discuss the current state of cooperation in the field of transport logistics, as well as the prospects for its development. In particular, aspects related to the creation of additional amenities for national carriers in the process of international cargo transportation by road transport, an increase in the quota for the mutual exchange of foreign permit forms are considered.

The parties are also discussing issues related to the creation of a new multimodal transport corridor “Belarus – Russia – Kazakhstan – Uzbekistan – Afghanistan – Pakistan”.

