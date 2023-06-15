China's FDI inflow up in first five months

15 June 2023 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 0.1 percent year on year in the first five months of the year, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

The FDI inflow, in actual use, stood at 574.81 billion yuan in the first five months.

In U.S. dollar terms, the inflow went down 5.6 percent year on year to 84.35 billion U.S. dollars.

In terms of sector-wise figures, FDI in manufacturing rose 5.9 percent year on year.

FDI in high-tech industries rose 7.5 percent year on year, with that in high-tech manufacturing up 30.8 percent and that in the high-tech service sector up 1.5 percent.

