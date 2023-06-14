Illegal transfer of citizens of Bangladesh to Uzbekistan prevented

14 June 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

Employees of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), together with border guards, prevented an attempt to illegally transfer foreigners from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg.

«Four citizens of the Republic of Bangladesh and a citizen of Uzbekistan were detained on June 3 in Kum border area in Kara-Suu district when trying to illegally cross the state border. Another Uzbek citizen, 29-year-old man, was arrested for mediation,» the statement says.

