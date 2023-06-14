Parliament appoints two Deputy Ombudsmen of Kyrgyzstan

14 June 2023 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

Deputies considered two candidates for the post of Deputy Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan at a meeting of Parliament, Azernews reports, citing 24.ge.

They unanimously supported Shukhrat Aitiev and Aichurok Nazaralieva for these positions.

It is known that Shukhrat Aitiev was born in 1984 and has a higher education. He is a psychologist and a lawyer by profession.

Aichurok Nazaralieva was born in 1975 in Bishkek and has a law degree.

Earlier, Deputy Ombudsman Albert Kolopov was dismissed by deputies from his post ahead of schedule.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz