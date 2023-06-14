Pakistan's Prime Minister to visit Azerbaijan

14 June 2023 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

The Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif will visit Azerbaijan on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Pakistan's media sources.

Sharif will be visiting Azerbaijan on June 14-15 on the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev, where the Pakistan premier will be accompanied by ministers representing “priority areas of cooperation” between the two countries, Sharif’s PM office said in a statement.

“Prime Minister will hold wide-ranging talks with President Ilham Aliyev on key areas of cooperation including trade, investment and energy. Regional and global issues of mutual concern and cooperation in multilateral forums will also be discussed” the statement read.

