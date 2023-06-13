Egypt, Iraq probe ways to boost bilateral relations

13 June 2023 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi held talks in Cairo on Tuesday with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to discuss ways of enhancing bilateral ties, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

A statement by al-Sudani’s office said the talks also covered a host of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders emphasized “sustaining mutual cooperation and translating it into concrete actions and further strengthening partnership between the two nations,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the Egyptian president expressed “appreciation for Iraq's contribution to fostering regional stability and security.”

“Egypt is eager to broaden the scope of cooperation with Iraq in various domains, aiming for a long-term partnership that advances the development and prosperity of all friendly nations,” he added.

The Iraqi premier arrived in Egypt on Monday on an official visit, leading a high-level delegation.

The visit is the second by al-Sudani since he came to power late last year.

