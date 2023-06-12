Georgian Tourism Administration Head praises post-pandemic recovery at CAREC working group meeting

12 June 2023 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

Maia Omiadze, the Head of the Georgian National Tourism Administration, on Monday, highlighted the dynamics of the tourism industry’s recovery from the pandemic period, as well as planned and implemented projects in Georgia, at a meeting of the tourism working group of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.ge.

The meeting was hosted ahead of a gathering of CAREC senior officials, set to run between Tuesday and Wednesday in the Georgian capital city of Tbilisi, with the Administration saying Omiadze drew up action plans and overviewed expected new joint projects at the meeting together with members of the commission.

Xiaohong Yang, the Deputy Director General of the Asian Development Bank’s Central and West Asia Regional Department, said the development of tourism in Georgia was important for Central Asian countries as well.

The fact that Georgia easily came out of the economic crisis period is thanks to tourism, it is not only good for Georgia, it gives a great stimulus to the region and other countries. We are in Georgia for this purpose, to share this experience. Georgia is an extraordinary country with tourism, environment, nature [and] gastronomy”, Yang said.

The GNTA also said members of the CAREC would explore sights of Tbilisi on Tuesday as part of their visit.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz