EAEU countries to develop industrial cooperation – Russian PM

11 June 2023 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

The Eurasian Economic Union’s (EAEU) member countries will continue to develop industrial cooperation; an agreement on that was a major outcome of the recent Sochi meeting of the EAEU intergovernmental council, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"I would like to recall, probably, one of the most important things we have agreed on - it is to develop industrial cooperation," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel, a fragment of which was posted on its host Pavel Zarubin’s Telegram channel.

According to the Russian prime minister, examples of such cooperation were demonstrated at the Eurasian - Our Home exhibition. "There are a lot of them [examples. There were more than 200 representatives of companies from all of our countries and they demonstrated that when we are together we can build our technological, economic, and financial sovereignty," Mishustin said.

"I hope very much that our plans, what we were discussing during those to days, will come true," he added.

Heads of government of the CIS nations and the Eurasian intergovernmental council met in Sochi on June 7-9. A number of documents were adopted. Apart from that, Mishustin held bilateral meetings with his CIS and EAEU counterparts.

