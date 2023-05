22 May 2023 23:45 (UTC+04:00)

Gunmen have killed nine farmers in northern Nigeria, local media reported Sunday, Azernews reports, citing international media outlets.

The incident took place on Saturday in the Birnin Gwari Area of Kaduna State, which has been facing attacks from armed gangs in recent times.

A total of 214 people lost their lives and 746 were kidnapped in attacks carried out between January and March this year.

---

