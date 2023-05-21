Over 450,000 Turkish citizens voted from abroad in presidential elections

21 May 2023 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

On May 20, the voting process in the second round of the presidential elections in Türkiye started abroad and at border points, Azernews reports citing Turkish media.

Turkish citizens can vote at 156 missions and checkpoints in 73 countries. A total of 3,461 ballot boxes were installed abroad.

452,257 Turkish citizens voted at the representations in foreign countries, 19,477 people cast their votes at the checkpoint.

Voting process in foreign representations of Türkiye will continue until May 24.

At border points, land checkpoints, at airports and sea harbors of the republic, you can vote until 17.00, May 28.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz