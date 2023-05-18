Georgian Interior Minister, Israeli National Police Head discuss cooperation

18 May 2023 09:40 (UTC+04:00)

Deepening and strengthening cooperation between law enforcement of Georgia and Israel was discussed between the Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri and Yaakov Shabtai, the Commissioner of the Israeli National Police, the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs said, Azernews reports with reference to Agenda.

The officials highlighted the existing cooperation between the agencies of the two countries, with Gomelauri emphasising the strategic partnership and the importance of increased and improved collaboration between the sides.

He also extended his gratitude to the Israeli side for expressing readiness to receive a Georgian police attaché in the near future.

On his part, Shabtai said the Israeli side planned to maintain close cooperation with Georgia “in a number of areas” and said he hoped the cooperation would become “even more successful” with joint efforts.

The Ministry also said a delegation of the Israeli National Police was scheduled to visit its departments and learn about their daily operations in Georgia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz