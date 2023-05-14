Turkiye's Soylu: 601,000 security guards are on duty until end of election

14 May 2023 12:54 (UTC+04:00)

"Today, our 601,000 security guards, 79 helicopters and 8 planes are on duty," Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu told media, while voting for the Presidential Election and the 28th Term Deputy General Election at Gaziosmanpaşa Dobruca Secondary School, Azernews reports, citing Turkish media.

According to Süleyman Soylu, law enforcement agencies coordinate their work with the Supreme Election Authority in terms of ensuring security at polling stations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz