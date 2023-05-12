Grain deal to be extended by 60 days, decision may be announced by Erdogan - source

12 May 2023 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

The grain deal, which expires on May 18, will be extended by 60 days, the corresponding decision may be first to be announced by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, a source familiar with the negotiation process says, Azernews reports citing TASS.

"The deal, I think, will be extended for 60 days, but Russia may agree to this for the last time. The decision to prolong "traditionally" may be announced by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan after a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart [Vladimir Putin]," the source said. The source did not rule out that the decision can be announced "today or tomorrow".

However, the source called the possibility of extending the deal a "gesture from Russia" in the hope that its demands, enshrined in the Istanbul memorandum of July 22 last year, would be taken into account.

