Meeting of FMs of Russia, Türkiye, Syria and Iran begins in Moscow

10 May 2023 22:40 (UTC+04:00)

The meeting of the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Iran and Syria has begun in Moscow, Azernews reports via Trend.

The meeting is attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

The issues of normalization of Turkish-Syrian relations and a number of other issues will be discussed at the meeting.

