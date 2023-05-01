Israel launches renewable energy plan

1 May 2023 21:53 (UTC+04:00)

Israel has launched a sustainable energy transition plan in the Gaza envelope area seven km from the Gazan border in southwestern Israel, the country's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said on Sunday.

The plan is part of the government's efforts to strengthen civil resilience in the region, which has for many years suffered from rocket and missile attacks.

With an investment of five million shekels (1.38 million U.S. dollars), the plan will promote projects of energy efficiency, energy management, storage, and transportation, and accelerate the transition to sustainable energy in household and business sectors in the region.

Facilities will also be planned for optimizing solar power generation in agricultural areas in the border towns.

In addition, the electricity network in the region will be upgraded with the establishment of new electricity facilities.

