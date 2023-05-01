Over 90% of voters support amendments to Constitution of Uzbekistan

1 May 2023 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Turnout at the referendum on amendments to the Constitution of Uzbekistan on April 30 stood at 84.54 percent of the number of citizens included in the lists, the chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Uzbekistan Zainiddin Nizamkhodjaev said at the briefing.

According to Nizamkhodjaev, a total of 19,722,809 people were registered to participate in the referendum, of which 16,673,189 citizens voted for amendments to the Constitution.

The chairman of the CEC said that some 90.21 percent of the voters were in favor of changing the Constitution.

On April 30, a referendum on amendments to the Constitution of the country was held in Uzbekistan.

Amendments to the Constitution are aimed at strengthening the functions of Parliament to appoint the heads of supervisory and law enforcement agencies, while part of the powers of the president is transferred to the supreme legislative body. In addition, it is proposed to increase the term of the presidency from 5 to 7 years.

