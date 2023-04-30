Iranian currency rates for April 30

30 April 2023 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 30.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 20 have decreased in price, compared to April 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,652 rials.

Currency Rial on April 30 Rial on April 29 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,787 52,836 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,939 47,134 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,093 4,100 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,933 3,946 1 Danish krone DKK 6,208 6,222 1 Indian rupee INR 514 514 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,702 137,094 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,806 14,804 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,826 30,883 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,080 109,096 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,886 30,985 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,960 25,976 1 South African rand ZAR 2,306 2,296 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,160 2,160 1 Russian ruble RUB 526 524 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,874 3,203 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,793 27,790 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,460 31,501 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,435 39,555 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,311 1,311 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,103 32,085 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,821 8,809 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,076 6,076 100 Thai baths THB 123,724 123,180 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,418 9,415 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,370 31,379 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,652 46,372 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,300 9,290 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,823 16,845 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,857 2,864 1 Afghan afghani AFN 487 487 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,638 16,788 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,704 24,717 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,695 75,865 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,846 3,846 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 466,142 rials, and the price of $1 is 419,660 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz