Chinese military evacuates 1,171 people from Sudan as mission ends

30 April 2023 18:12 (UTC+04:00)

The Chinese military has completed the mission of evacuating Chinese from Sudan, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense said Saturday.

Spokesperson Tan Kefei said 940 Chinese citizens and 231 foreigners were carried by Chinese naval vessels out of Sudan to the Saudi Arabian port of Jeddah in two evacuation operations from Wednesday to Saturday.

Tan said the Chinese military is always the guardian of the people and a strong force to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and to serve the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

