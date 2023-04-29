Georgian President, French FM discuss EU integration

29 April 2023 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia’s European Union integration and France’s support in this regard were discussed on Friday in a meeting between Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and Catherine Colonna, the French Foreign Minister, Azernews reports with reference to Agenda.

Zourabichvili highlighted that the French FM’s visit was “very important” for Georgia especially at this stage, in the process of implementation of the EU recommendations for granting the country the membership candidate status, the Presidential Administration said.

Georgia cannot accept a second refusal regarding the candidate status [from the EU], it will be hard to understand [for Georgians] and counterproductive message [from Europe]”, she added.

Colonna said “It is pleasing to see EU flags in the streets of Georgia’s capital Tbilisi and to know that Georgian citizens' majority are “profoundly pro-European”. "Georgia's European dream must become a reality”, she stressed, confirming her unwavering support for the country's European integration, as well as its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The security of the Black Sea region and Georgia’s “important role” in developing new transit and energy connections were also discussed by the officials.

Within the framework of her visit to Georgia, the French FM earlier on Friday laid a wreath at the Tbilisi memorial for those fallen for Georgia’s independence.

