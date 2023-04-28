Oil poised for weekly dip as recession fears, rates cloud outlook

28 April 2023 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

Oil prices posted mild gains on Friday, but headed for a second week of declines as disappointing U.S. economic data and uncertainty over further interest rate hikes weighed on the demand outlook.

Brent crude futures for June rose 44 cents, or 0.6%, to $78.81 a barrel at 0400 GMT, while the more actively-traded July contract was up 47 cents, or 0.6%, at 78.69 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 40 cents, or 0.5%, at $75.16 a barrel.

Both benchmark contracts have declined by about 3.5% this week as of 0400 GMT.

"Crude oil eked out a small gain following two days of heavy selling amid mixed economic signals," ANZ analysts said on Friday.

U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the first quarter, although jobless claims fell in the week ending April 22, data showed.

Investors are also worried that potential interest rate hikes by inflation-fighting central banks could slow economic growth and dent energy demand in the United States, Britain and the European Union.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank are all expected to raise rates at their coming meetings. The Fed meets over May 2-3.

Oil investors are waiting for the Fed and other central bank decisions next week for guidance on the future direction of interest rates and the global economy, said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst at Rakuten Securities.