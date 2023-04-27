President Erdogan in good health and continues to fulfill his duties - official

27 April 2023 20:11 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in good health and continues to fulfill his duties, Head of the Communications Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration Fahrettin Altun said.

He noted that some circles are trying to extract political benefits by manipulating issues regarding the health of the head of the country.

Earlier it was announced that Erdogan will continue his participation in the events after a short rest.

---

